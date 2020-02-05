|
Dorthy Leininger 1937 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Dorthy Leininger, 82, passed away at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL on February 3, 2020.
Dorthy was born on February 8, 1937 in Lincoln, IL; daughter of Donald and Mildred (Andes) Lanterman. She graduated from Elkhart High School in 1955, she received her RN degree from Decatur Memorial Hospital, and later her Bachelor of Science degree from The University of Dubuque. She retired from Whiteside County Health Department after 30 years of service.
She was a member of Second Reformed Church, Historical Society, and Book Club, all in Fulton, IL. Dorthy enjoyed Reading, Gardening, Traveling, and especially being with her family.
Dorthy is survived by her 2 sons: Kurt (Carrie) Leininger of Springfield, IL and Kent (Beth) Leininger of Bozeman, MT; five grandchildren: Brad (Tara) Leininger, Kimberly (Justin) Bomke, Katie (Erik) Turley , Bobby (Hannah) Leininger, and Laura May Leininger; five great grandchildren: Miles and Morgan Leininger and Finnegan, Liam, and Sawyer Bomke; one brother: Don (Mary) Lanterman of Lincoln, IL; two nephews and one niece. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Services for Dorthy will be 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service (9:00-10:00am). Burial at Elkhart Cemetery will follow the service. Memorials may be made in Dorthy's name to Scleroderma Foundation or Nature Conservancy.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020