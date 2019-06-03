|
Douglas N. Long 1964 - 2019
Interlochen,, MI—Douglas N. Long, 54, of Interlochen, Mich., formerly of Atlanta, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Munson Medical Center in the loving care of his family.
A celebration of Doug's life will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Dendrinos Chapel & Recital Hall on Interlochen Campus with a visitation for family and friends beginning at 10:00 a.m.
The Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family in Michigan.
Douglas Neil Long was born to Kenneth and Evelyn Elizabeth "Liz" Brandt Long on December 29, 1964, in Lincoln.
Doug is survived by two daughters, Andie Long and Stephanie Long; his father, Kenny Long of Bloomington; one brother, Brian (Rosezona) Long of Petersburg, one sister, Melody (H.E.) Evans of Conroe, Texas; one niece and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Liz Long, and his grandparents.
Doug was a 1983 graduate of Olympia High School. He then completed a B.A. in History and Education at Monmouth College, and finally an M.S. in Counseling at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.
Doug began his career at Interlochen on the Residence Life staff. He then spent nine years teaching, coaching, and counseling for the Spring Independent School District in Spring, Texas, before returning to Interlochen in 2000 as the Assistant Dean of Students. In 2003, he moved to the Academic and College Counseling department, where he found what he maintained was his favorite position. He led the department for nearly a decade.
Doug was dedicated to the students he served. He took a deeply personalized approach and helped countless Interlochen Academy students navigate some of life's difficult choices. He was a patient listener, thoughtful advisor, and trustworthy advocate. He made a significant, positive impact on many bright young lives.
In addition to the countless hours he devoted to his students, Doug also cherished the time he spent with his family and friends. That time was frequently spent enjoying outdoor activities, beginning with helping on the family farm. He was certified as a ropes course facilitator and was also a trainer of facilitators. When it was time to stop working, he chose to spend his time hiking, canoeing, camping, and golfing.
Memorials may be made to Interlochen Center for the Arts, specifically the Ann and Byron Hanson Endowed Camp Scholarship Fund, Jacobi Citizenship Award Fund, Bob Luby Student Emergency Fund, or Intermediate Girls Scholarship Fund (Dr. Claire Hornung).
A local memorial service will be held later this summer with arrangements entrusted to Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from June 3 to June 11, 2019