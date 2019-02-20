|
|
Drucilla "Kitty" McIntire 1931 - 2019
Oxford, FL—Drucilla "Kitty" McCoy, Parr, Chambers, McIntire of Oxford, FL passed away on February 11, 2019. She was born on May 22, 1931 in Detroit, MI. Kitty worked at Lincoln Garment Factory, Guzzardos Italian Villa, and in the card department at Walmart until her retirement in 1994. She loved her St. Louis Cardinals and collected figurines which she displayed all over her apartment. Kitty enjoyed making baby hats for newborns in the Boomers and Loomers Club at Steeplechase and reading. She belonged to the Red Hat Society and was active in the American Legion in the 70's. Kitty is survived by her children Alvin Parr (Sybil) of Lincoln, IL, Linda Parr Frank Mazur (Bruce) of The Villages, FL, Randy Parr (Diana) of Lebanon, IN, Karol Parr Crow (Don) of Creve Coeur, IL, Fred Allison (Barbara) of Jacksonville, FL, Karen Curtis Chambers Lloyd Clemmons of Decatur, IL; 23 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 7 step-children; many step-grandchildren; and many step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Helen McCoy; 2 Brothers Richard and James McCoy; Sister Nalene "Peggy" Tibbs; Son Gayle Edgar Parr; All 3 spouses, Marvin A. Parr, Carroll R. Chambers, and Bruce McIntire; Step-daughter Julie Chambers Buckhorn; Grandson Lee H Parr. A Celebration of Life was held on February 14, 2019 at Steeplechase in Oxford, FL where Kitty lived at the time of her death. A second Celebration of Life will be held at Jefferson Street Christian Church at 2:00pm on May 18, 2019 in Lincoln, IL. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Cornerstone Hospice House 601 Casa Bella The Villages, FL 32162.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019