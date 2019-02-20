Home

POWERED BY

Services
National Cremation Society Fruitland Park
320 Heald Way,Suite 320
The Villages, FL 32163
(352) 728-0093
For more information about
Drucilla McIntire
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Jefferson Street Christian Church
Lincoln, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Drucilla McIntire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Drucilla "Kitty" McIntire


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Drucilla "Kitty" McIntire Obituary
Drucilla "Kitty" McIntire 1931 - 2019
Oxford, FL—Drucilla "Kitty" McCoy, Parr, Chambers, McIntire of Oxford, FL passed away on February 11, 2019. She was born on May 22, 1931 in Detroit, MI. Kitty worked at Lincoln Garment Factory, Guzzardos Italian Villa, and in the card department at Walmart until her retirement in 1994. She loved her St. Louis Cardinals and collected figurines which she displayed all over her apartment. Kitty enjoyed making baby hats for newborns in the Boomers and Loomers Club at Steeplechase and reading. She belonged to the Red Hat Society and was active in the American Legion in the 70's. Kitty is survived by her children Alvin Parr (Sybil) of Lincoln, IL, Linda Parr Frank Mazur (Bruce) of The Villages, FL, Randy Parr (Diana) of Lebanon, IN, Karol Parr Crow (Don) of Creve Coeur, IL, Fred Allison (Barbara) of Jacksonville, FL, Karen Curtis Chambers Lloyd Clemmons of Decatur, IL; 23 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 7 step-children; many step-grandchildren; and many step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Helen McCoy; 2 Brothers Richard and James McCoy; Sister Nalene "Peggy" Tibbs; Son Gayle Edgar Parr; All 3 spouses, Marvin A. Parr, Carroll R. Chambers, and Bruce McIntire; Step-daughter Julie Chambers Buckhorn; Grandson Lee H Parr. A Celebration of Life was held on February 14, 2019 at Steeplechase in Oxford, FL where Kitty lived at the time of her death. A second Celebration of Life will be held at Jefferson Street Christian Church at 2:00pm on May 18, 2019 in Lincoln, IL. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Cornerstone Hospice House 601 Casa Bella The Villages, FL 32162.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.