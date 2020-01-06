|
Duane "Pete" Boyer 1933 - 2020
Elkhart, IL—Duane "Pete" Boyer, 86, of Elkhart passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL.
Pete was born on April 17, 1933, in Elkhart, IL, the son of Ted and Hazel (Taylor) Boyer. He married Beverly Banister on November 23, 1958 in Sweet Water Christian Church. She survives in Elkhart.
Pete is also survived by his son, Mason (Jennifer) Boyer of Athens, IL; his brother, Earl (Annie) Boyer of Middletown; his sister, Joyce Horney of Lincoln; his grandchildren, Nolan, Wyatt, and Owen; and many nieces and nephews.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Kenneth and Dean.
Pete proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He attended Athens Christian Church and was a member of The American Legion Post #263. Pete farmed for over 60 years in the Elkhart area. He was an avid Cardinals fan and truly loved spending time with his grandsons; especially when they started helping on the farm.
Services for Pete will be held at 11:30am on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Athens Christian Church in Athens, IL. Visitation will take place two hours prior to the service (9:30-11:30am)
also at the church. Burial will follow the services at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, IL. Where full military rites will be accorded by American Legion Post #263.
Memorial donations may be made in Pete's name to s or American Legion Post #263. Services have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln, IL.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020