Earl L. Maxheimer 1929 - 2019

89, IL—Earl L. Maxheimer, 89, of Mt. Pulaski, passed peacefully in his sleep to join his Lord and Savior at 2:35 a.m. on Wednesday March 27, 2019, at Vonderlieth Living Center in Mt. Pulaski.

Earl was born on November 26, 1929, in Lincoln, IL, to Walter and Martha (Michel) Maxheimer. He married Dolores Marlene Hein on October 27, 1951 in Chestnut. She survives him.

Also surviving are his four children, Anna Maxheimer of Springfield, IL; Lou Ann (Julian) Wubben of Mt. Pulaski,IL ; Laura (Jim) Davidson of Lincoln, IL and Michael (Suzie) Maxheimer of Chestnut, IL; one sister, Evelyn Stengel of Petersburg, IL; nine grandchildren: Jen, Julie, Erica, Chad, Ali, Christopher, Amber, Lynne, and Erich; fifteen great grandchildren. Earl was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Everett, Ralph, Alfred, Clarence, and Frank; three sisters, Irene Maxheimer, Lourine Howe, and Emogene O'Brien; along with one infant daughter, Marie Louise.

Earl was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church in Mt. Pulaski. Earl and Dolores enjoyed many years of camping. He also spent most of his spare time fishing, woodworking, and working in his yard.

Earl served his country in the Army from 1950-1953 and was in the Korean War from 1951-1952.

Services for Earl will be 10:30 a.m. Monday April 1, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church in Mt. Pulaski, IL with Rev. Jonathan Buescher officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday March 31, 2019, also at the church. Burial at Steenbergen Cemetery will follow the service where full military rites will be accorded by American Legion Post # 447. Memorials may be made in Earl's name to Zion Lutheran Church or School, Mt. Pulaski American Legion Post #447, or Vonderlieth Living Center of Mt. Pulaski, IL. Services are entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Mt. Pulaski, IL Published in The Lincoln Courier from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019