Edna Elaine Lessen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edna Elaine Lessen 1933 - 2020
Emden, IL—Emden- Edna Elaine Lessen, 86, of Lincoln formerly of Emden passed away peacefully Wednesday
at Gracepoint of Lincoln.
Elaine was born September 13th 1933 daughter of Ed and Edna (Burns) Harnacke of New Holland.
She married Virgil Lessen and resided in rural Emden, where they had 2 sons
Stephen and Stanley.
Survived By one son Stan of rural Emden, 2 Grand children Annette Gresham (Mike)
of rural Delavan, and Daniel (Danielle)Lessen of Dickenson ND. Elaine had 7 Great Grand Children Sidney and Molly Gresham, Grace, Sam, Landon, Lochlan, and Sully Lessen. She had
several nieces and nephews, and a sister Judy Funderberg of New Holland.
She worked part time as a bookeeper for Fink Chev, BB Milling and FBFM.
Elaine enjoyed bingo, gardening, card games, and anything that involved people and conversation.
A private family graveside at Bethel Cemetery in Emden, IL will be held. Cremation rites are entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
127 South Logan Street
Lincoln, IL 62656
(217) 732-4155
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved