Edna Elaine Lessen 1933 - 2020

Emden, IL—Emden- Edna Elaine Lessen, 86, of Lincoln formerly of Emden passed away peacefully Wednesday

at Gracepoint of Lincoln.

Elaine was born September 13th 1933 daughter of Ed and Edna (Burns) Harnacke of New Holland.

She married Virgil Lessen and resided in rural Emden, where they had 2 sons

Stephen and Stanley.

Survived By one son Stan of rural Emden, 2 Grand children Annette Gresham (Mike)

of rural Delavan, and Daniel (Danielle)Lessen of Dickenson ND. Elaine had 7 Great Grand Children Sidney and Molly Gresham, Grace, Sam, Landon, Lochlan, and Sully Lessen. She had

several nieces and nephews, and a sister Judy Funderberg of New Holland.

She worked part time as a bookeeper for Fink Chev, BB Milling and FBFM.

Elaine enjoyed bingo, gardening, card games, and anything that involved people and conversation.

A private family graveside at Bethel Cemetery in Emden, IL will be held. Cremation rites are entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store