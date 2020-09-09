1/1
Edwin Mills
Edwin Mills 1950 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Lincoln- Edwin Charles Mills, 70, passed away on Tuesday September 8, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph's in Bloomington, IL.
Ed was born on March 27, 1950 in Sterling, IL; son of Loren and Ruth (Whitmore) Mills. Ed was preceded in death by his parents.
Ed is survived by his wife of 42 years: Carol Mills, his children: Michael (Jennifer) of Avon, IN, David (Angie) of Milan, IL, and Emily (James) Woosley of Springfield, IL. nine grandchildren: Jacob, Wesley, Rebecca, Payton, Claire, Grace, Dylan, Katherine, and Evan; his siblings: Tim (Connie) of Belvidere, IL and Christine of Rockford, IL; eight nieces and two nephews.
Ed will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
A private family service will be held. A visitation will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday September 12, 2020 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL where face mask and social distancing will be enacted. Memorial donations may be made in Ed's name to The Special Olympics Illinois, 605 E. Willow Street Normal, IL 61761.

Published in The Lincoln Courier from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
127 South Logan Street
Lincoln, IL 62656
(217) 732-4155
