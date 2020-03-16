|
Eldon Hoerbert 1926 - 2020
Delavan, IL—Eldon L. Hoerbert, 93, of rural Delavan, passed away at 2:30 pm Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Hopedale Nursing Home.
He was born October 19, 1926 in rural San Jose to Maurice and Anna Ruth Harmsen Hoerbert. He married Clara E. Perce on September 28, 1952 in San Jose and, she passed away on December 5, 2011.
Surviving are three sons, Douglas (Cindy) Hoerbert of Mackinaw, Mark Hoerbert of Delavan, and John (Tina) Hoerbert of San Jose; five grandchildren, Allisa (Mitchell) List, Arriana Hoerbert, Bailey Hoerbert, Abbigail Hoerbert, and Addam Hoerbert; one great granddaughter, Colen List.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Robert and John.
Eldon farmed and raised livestock in the Delavan and Emden area most of his adult life.
He served in the United States Army in the Korean War attaining the rank of Master Sergeant.
He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Emden and the Emden American Legion Post 506.
Eldon enjoyed hunting and fishing.
His funeral will be at 11:00 pm Friday, March 20, 2020 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Emden. Pastor John Schurter will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 am before the service at the church. Burial will be at Hartsburg Union Cemetery with military honors by the Emden American Legion.
Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church or Camp Griesheim.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020