Eleanor Lamm Obituary
Eleanor Lamm 1928 - 2019
Fountaintown, IN—Eleanor was born April 21, 1928, in Lincoln IL, the daughter of the late Elmer and Lucille Auer. Eleanor was preceded in death by her husbands Robert Ruple and Robert Lamm; brother, Carol Auer; two sons, Elmer Ruple and Jerry Ruple; best friend Winifred "Winnie" O'Brien. She was a member of Beta Signa, a homemaker, and very much enjoyed the position she held for many years at Kmart. Eleanor loved singing, dancing, playing cards, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Eleanor is survived by two daughters, Denise Williams (John) of Fountaintown, IN and Joy Lemaster of St. Augustine, FL; grandchildren, Tera Gwaldis (John) of Elkton, FL, Amy Crose (Zach) of Decatur, IL, Sheri Koob (Scott) of Elkton, FL, Bryan Ruple (Nicole) of Decatur, IL, Robert Thompson (Susan) of Fountaintown, IN, Jeremy Thompson (Lauren) of Greenfield, IN, Christopher Lemaster of Huntington, WV, Nicole Preston (Zach) of Indianapolis, IN, and Tiffany Marrero (Juan) of Pensacola, FL; several great grandchildren, and one great- great grandson. Eleanor also leaves her grand dogs, Bubba and Levi, who she absolutely adored, as well as many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. Funeral service will be held at Hendryx Mortuary, 19 E Main Street, New Palestine Indiana 46163 from 4 to 6PM, with John Petty officiating. Burial will be the following day at Zion Cemetery, Lincoln Illinois at 1pm. Eleanor was a beautiful and vibrant woman who put a smile on everyone's face she met. She will be missed every single day. Until we meet again our sweet mother and grandmother... Online condolences may be made to www.hendryxmortuary.com or to the Hendryx Mortuaries' Facebook page. Hendryx Mortuaries is honored to be assisting the family with the services.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from June 4 to June 6, 2019
