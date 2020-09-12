Elinor Keys 1921 - 2020

Beason, IL—Beason- Elinor Louise Morrison Keys ,99, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Elinor was born on June 20, 1921 in Edwardsville, IL; daughter of James Walter and Louisa Mary (Bantz) Morrison. She married Howard Kirby Keys on September 3, 1942 in Denver, CO. He preceded her in death on October 26, 2004.

Elinor is survived by her two daughters: Mary Etta Johnson of Chula Vista, CA and Rebecca (Robert) Blake of Mt. Airy, NC; One son-in-law: Jim Moxon of Littleton, CO; six grandchildren: Emily Johnson of San Diego, CA, Betsy Blake of Greensboro, NC, Brittany (Jesse) Valentine of Greensboro, NC, Bethany Blake of Mt. Airy, NC, Justin Moxon of Littleton, CO, and Tara Moxon of Littleton, CO; one great granddaughter: Addison Moxon of Littleton, CO; two nieces: Mary Beth Morrison Evans of Edwardsville, NC and Ann (Bruce) Kroger of Rockford, IL; one nephew: Ken (Allayne) Gustafson of Canyon Country, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, infant daughter: Janet Carol Keys, daughter: Joan Louise Moxon, two granddaughters: Bonnie Joy Blake and Elizabeth Anne Johnson, and two brothers: James and Howard Morrison.

Elinor was the oldest member of the Beason United Methodist Church, Beason, IL, where she was very involved in Children' s Ministry such as, taking part in teaching Sunday School and being involved in Vacation Bible School. She also attended Grace Moravian Church in Mt. Airy, NC. Brenda Chapman writer and producer of the Walt Disney Pixar animated movie, "Brave" named the lead character "Queen Elinor" after her Sunday School Teacher, Elinor Keys, who always encouraged her talents and abilities. Elinor was also very active with her husband in Soil and Water Conservation and Boy Scouts. She also was the Secretary of Beason Grade School for 20 years. Elinor will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Graveside services for Elinor will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Harmony Cemetery in Beason, IL with Rev. Tami Wershey-Kessinger. Memorials may be made in Elinor's name to Beason Methodist Church, C/O Nancy Uphoff 2375 1800th Ave Beason, IL 62512-9763. The family would like to extend their gratitude for the caregivers: Mona Cosby and Kathy Beccue, as well as her neighbors: Dennis and Nancy Uphoff and Dustin Ingram. Services are entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL. A celebration of life is planned for Elinor at 2:00 p.m. June 20, 2021 at Beason Methodist Church, marking the 100th anniversary of Elinor's life.



