Elizabeth Ann Geeraerts 1927 - 2020

Perry, FL—Elizabeth Ann Geeraerts, 92, a long time resident of Perry, Florida, died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Lincoln, Illinois in 1927 (Elizabeth Ann Georgi). She attended Lincoln College and received her Associate Degree. She always spoke so fondly of growing up in Lincoln. She would tell her children about her mom, dad and siblings and their adventures in the country.

She and her family moved to Florida in 1966 and settled in the St. Petersburg area. In 1995, she relocated to Perry to live with her daughter and son-in-law. She was an active member in her church community and has been an adopted mom, grandma and friend to many people.

She was sail maker by trade. She loved to sew, crochet, knit, do puzzles and playing the piano. She had been making face masks since COVID started and sending them to everyone she knew and giving them away to people she had never met. She so loved hot air balloons and attended several festivals in Lincoln with her sister Ruth and her nieces Cindy and Nancy.

She loved nature and all animals. She was an inspiration to everyone who met her. She was an incredible sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend and she will be sorely missed.

She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Frank Geeraerts, her eldest son, Thomas Robert Geeraerts, her brother Walter Georgi and her sister Ruth (Georgi) Bierman.

She is survived by her two sons- Arthur Frank Geeraerts (Susan) and John William Geeraerts (Joy); her two daughters- Roberta Ann Ownbey (Robert) and Frances Jo Wood (Frank); her two sisters-Jody Graue (Lincoln, Illinois) and Lois Weissberg (Rochester, Illinois), nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held in Perry, Florida at a later date due to COVID restrictions.



