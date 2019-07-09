|
Ellen L. Shawgo 1956 - 2019
Mason City, IL—Ellen Louise Shawgo, 62, of Mason City, IL passed away on July 8, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center at 11:05 AM. She was born on December 30, 1956, the daughter of Wayne and Dorothy (Rentschler) Shawgo in Lincoln, IL.
Ellen is survived by two brothers, Dale (Wanda) Shawgo of Decatur, Il, Glenn Shawgo of Warrenton, MO, ten nieces and nephews, Michelle (Eric) Tibbs of Havana, IL, Eric (Sue Sebion) Shawgo of Mason City, IL, Chrissy (Scott VanHoorn) Fitzpatrick of Chestnut, IL, Steffany (Jason) Cullom of Warrenton, MO, Angie (Clint) Rauch of Clinton, IL, Mandie (Jesse) Marschel of Warrenton, MO, Troy (Jennifer) Shawgo of Marana, AZ, Jason (Tracy) Shawgo of Randolph, NJ, Jessica (Marcus) Ferguson of Sterling, VA, Josh (Jessica Jackson) Shawgo of Lincoln, IL, one sister in law, Debbie Shawgo (John) Duitscher of Mason City, IL, as well as twenty two great nieces and nephews. Ellen was preceded in death by two brothers, Gary and Ed Shawgo, and her parents all from Mason City, IL.
Ellen earned an Associates Degree in Business and Accounting from Lincoln College in Lincoln, IL. She worked as a sports writer and copy editor for the Lincoln Courier and the Bloomington Pantagraph newspapers. She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Mason City, IL and was an avid CUBS fan. She enjoyed anything sports, especially watching her nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews compete. She loved cross stitching, puzzles, her flower gardens, watching ballgames, and playing with her two dogs. She also enjoyed Genealogy and spent hours doing research.
A funeral service will be held for Ellen on Friday, July 12 at Hurley Funeral Home in Mason City, IL at 11:00 AM. A visitation will be held two hours prior to the service from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Steve Bagby will officiate. Burial will follow at Mason City Cemetery in Mason City, IL. Memorials may be made to Pets Without Parents.
Hurley Funeral Home in Mason City, IL is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from July 9 to July 11, 2019