Elmer P. Alexander 1931 - 2020
Fillmore, IL—Elmer P. Alexander, 89, of Fillmore, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.
Private Family Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Grace Fellowship Church, Fillmore, IL, with Pastor Myron Kirk officiating. Private Family Visitation will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, prior to the service at the church. Interment with Military Rites will follow at Glendale Cemetery, Fillmore, IL. Memorials: Glendale Cemetery, Fillmore, IL. Miller Funeral Home, Fillmore, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net
.
He was born August 6, 1931, in Madison, IL, the son of Earl L. & Ethel Mae (Elliott) Alexander. Married Dorris Louise Toberman on March 1, 1953, in Fillmore, IL, she passed away January 4, 2019. He was an Agent/Operator-Telegrapher for Norfolk Southern Railroad, 44 years; U.S. Navy Veteran, Korea; and Former member of Fillmore, IL Masonic Lodge, currently the Irving, IL. Lodge.
He is survived by: Sons - Neil Alexander & Denise, Lincoln, IL; Earl Alexander & Marcia, Nokomis, IL and Francis Alexander & Dawn, Fillmore, IL; Daughters - Becky Himes & David and Berta McDowell & Arno, all of Fillmore, IL; 13 Grandchildren; and 30 + 1 on-the-way Great Grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: Parents; Wife; Brother - Edward Alexander; and Sister - Erma Carroll.