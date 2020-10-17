1/1
Elmer P. Alexander
Elmer P. Alexander 1931 - 2020
Fillmore, IL—Elmer P. Alexander, 89, of Fillmore, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.
Private Family Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Grace Fellowship Church, Fillmore, IL, with Pastor Myron Kirk officiating. Private Family Visitation will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, prior to the service at the church. Interment with Military Rites will follow at Glendale Cemetery, Fillmore, IL. Memorials: Glendale Cemetery, Fillmore, IL. Miller Funeral Home, Fillmore, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.
He was born August 6, 1931, in Madison, IL, the son of Earl L. & Ethel Mae (Elliott) Alexander. Married Dorris Louise Toberman on March 1, 1953, in Fillmore, IL, she passed away January 4, 2019. He was an Agent/Operator-Telegrapher for Norfolk Southern Railroad, 44 years; U.S. Navy Veteran, Korea; and Former member of Fillmore, IL Masonic Lodge, currently the Irving, IL. Lodge.
He is survived by: Sons - Neil Alexander & Denise, Lincoln, IL; Earl Alexander & Marcia, Nokomis, IL and Francis Alexander & Dawn, Fillmore, IL; Daughters - Becky Himes & David and Berta McDowell & Arno, all of Fillmore, IL; 13 Grandchildren; and 30 + 1 on-the-way Great Grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: Parents; Wife; Brother - Edward Alexander; and Sister - Erma Carroll.

Published in The Lincoln Courier from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2020.
