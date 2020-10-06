Elmer Snyder 1934 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—LINCOLN- Elmer L. Snyder, 86, of Lincoln, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Vonderlieth Living Center, Mt. Pulaski, IL.
Elmer was born on August 6, 1934, in Rural Logan County, IL, the son of Victor R. and Laura F. (Hunt) Snyder. Elmer married Patricia Cleo Craig on December 10, 1953 in Lovington, Illinois. She preceded him in death on August 11, 2014.
Elmer is also survived by his children, Daniel Snyder of Athens, IL, Scott Snyder of Lincoln, IL, and Vicki (Tim) Hilliard of Lincoln, IL; one daughter-in-law, Linda Snyder; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Elmer was preceded in death by his parents, his wife: Patricia, and one son: Jim Snyder.
Elmer was a salesman. He loved cars shows and was a member of Eminence Christian Church and the American Legion Post # 263.
Visitation for Elmer will be from 10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL where face mask and social distancing will be enacted. Private family services will be held at a later time. Memorials may be made in Elmer's name to the American Diabetes Association
or the American Heart Association
.