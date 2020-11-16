Eloise Slayton 1938 - 2020

Lincoln, IL—Lincoln- Eloise Slayton ,82, passed away at 4:07 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, IL.

Eloise was born on November 13, 1938 in rural Atlanta, IL; daughter of Carol "Pete" and Eleanor (Jensen) Hutchcraft. She married Bernard Wayne Slayton on December 20, 1957 in Lincoln, IL. He preceded her in death on January 31, 2000.

Surviving Eloise are her children: Andrea (Jeff) Tibbs of Greenview, IL, Douglas Slayton of Champaign, IL, and Debra (Michael) Turner of Lincoln, IL; three grandchildren: Jay Tibbs, Alexandra (Timothy) Koehler, and Chase Turner; her siblings: Patricia (Leroy) Welker, Laura (Marvin) Riewerts, Sharon (Ron) Shull, and Karen (Tony) Soria, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings: Gene, Janice, and George Hutchcraft.

Eloise graduated from Middletown High School and Lincoln College. Eloise retired from the State of Illinois Department of Corrections on December 31, 2002. She enjoyed making and sharing homemade peanut brittle and made the best pies. Eloise was an avid reader of novels, took special delight in watching birds, and enjoyed her travels to the Lake Superior area.

A private family service for Eloise will be held. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Eloise's name to the Lincoln Public Library, Habitat for Humanity, or Donor's Choice. Services are entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Eloise's neighbors, friends, and caregivers.



