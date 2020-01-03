The Lincoln Courier Obituaries
|
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
127 South Logan Street
Lincoln, IL 62656
(217) 732-4155
Elsie Tibbs

Elsie Tibbs Obituary
Elsie Tibbs 1942 - 2020
Middletown, IL—Middletown- Elsie Tibbs ,77, passed away at 5:55 p.m. on January 2, 2020 at St. Clara's Manor of Lincoln, IL.
Elsie was born on April 6, 1942 in Middletown, IL; daughter of William and Helen (Rogers) Anderson Sr. She married Daniel Tibbs Jr, He preceded her in death on October 15, 1993.
Surviving Elsie is her son: James "Chuck" (Valerie) Tibbs of Middletown, IL; one sister: Maryetta Rogers of West Hoff, TX; three grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, one son: Roger Armstrong, five brothers: Bill, Bob, Abe "Bud", Ben, and Lem Anderson, and one sister: Flora Tibbs.
Elsie was a member of the United Methodist Church in Middletown, IL. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 672 and Abraham Lincoln Chapter DAR.
A celebration of Elsie's life will be from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. on Wednesday January 8, 2020 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL. Burial at Irish Grove Cemetery in Middletown, IL will follow. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Elsie's name to the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 672.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, 2020
