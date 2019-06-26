|
|
Elvira B. Stopher 1927 - 2019
Mt. Pulaski, IL—Elvira B. Stopher, 91, of Mt. Pulaski, IL, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Springfield, IL.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at Steenbergen Chapel, Steenbergen Cemetery, Mt. Pulaski, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Mt. Pulaski Christian Church or Niantic Christian Church.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from June 26 to June 28, 2019