Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, IL 62526
(217) 875-1283
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Steenbergen Chapel, Steenbergen Cemetery
Mt. Pulaski, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Steenbergen Chapel, Steenbergen Cemetery
Mt. Pulaski, IL
Elvira B. Stopher Obituary
Elvira B. Stopher 1927 - 2019
Mt. Pulaski, IL—Elvira B. Stopher, 91, of Mt. Pulaski, IL, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Springfield, IL.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at Steenbergen Chapel, Steenbergen Cemetery, Mt. Pulaski, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Mt. Pulaski Christian Church or Niantic Christian Church.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from June 26 to June 28, 2019
