|
|
Emily Mae "Miss M" Hickey 1921 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Emily Mae "Miss M" Hickey, 98, of Lincoln, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, with her daughters at her side at the Christian Village in Lincoln.
A Mass of Christian Burial service will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Jeffrey G. Laible officiating.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at the church.
Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Lincoln.
Emily Mae Denney was born on March 25, 1921, in Ivesdale, the daughter of Joseph and Ethel Roche Hickey. She was united in marriage to Robert F. Hickey on October 17, 1942, in Lincoln. He preceded her in death on October 17, 1990.
She is survived by two daughters: Patricia (Gary) Freese and Alice Brown; two granddaughters: Angela (Tim) Pettyjohn and Bridget (Wes) Sparks; four great-grandsons: Colton Pettyjohn, and Nate, Kaston, and Jace Sparks; and one sister: Mary Wright.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters: Josephine Leesman and Marjorie Osborn; and one brother: Charles Denney.
She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
Final arrangements are entrusted with Peasley Funeral Home of Lincoln.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019