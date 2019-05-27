|
|
Eric I. Schwantz 1967 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Eric I. Schwantz, 52, of Lincoln, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis following a two-year illness with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).
Funeral Services for Eric will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Lincoln with Rev. Mark Thompson officiating. Burial will be in New Union Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church. Additional visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Eric Irwin Schwantz was born April 4, 1967, in Lincoln, the son of Carl Herman and Carol Irwin Schwantz.
He is survived by his fiancée: Dorothy Dittus; his mother, Carol Schwantz; his siblings: Karen (Dave Buchanan) Schwantz, Linda (Gary) Severson, and Herman (Sara) Schwantz; nephews: Paul, Porter, and Peyton Schwantz; Kevin (Lauren) Coers, Jr., Larry (Bree) Coers, and Andrew (Amy) Coers; and niece Abby Coers.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Eric graduated from Lincoln Community High School in 1985 and attended Lincoln College. He then graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in Animal Science and Industry and was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity.
He was a farmer and a truck driver for Contractors Ready Mix in Lincoln. He was also the owner of Eric's Select Meats. He had a passion for cooking.
Eric was a member of Zion Lutheran Church where he served as an Usher for many years.
Memorials may be made to -St. Louis or Zion Lutheran Church.
Final arrangements are entrusted with Peasley Funeral Home of Lincoln.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from May 27 to May 29, 2019