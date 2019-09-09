|
Erma P. Drabing 1926 - 2019
Atlanta, IL—Erma P. Drabing, 93, of Atlanta, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at the Vonderlieth Living Center in Mt. Pulaski.
Graveside Services for Mrs. Drabing will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Roaches Chapel Cemetery in rural McLean.
Erma Pauline Karrick was born on July 4, 1926, in Paxton, the daughter of Orvil and Iona Lang Karrick. She was united in marriage to John Drabing on December 31, 1971. He preceded her in death on October 9, 2012.
Surviving are her children: Lawrence (Susan) McGuire, Ron (Connie) McGuire, Rosie Price, Ruth (Melvin) Henrichsmeyer, and Susan (Scott) Reinhart; one brother: Lynn Karrick; 12 grandchildren, 22 great -grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and four sisters.
Erma was a member of the Atlanta Christian Church and Atlanta Women's Club. She was also a former 4-H Leader and Girl Scout Leader.
Erma loved her homemade wine made by her nephew, traveling, camping, and her grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Vonderlieth Living Center or the Atlanta Rescue Squad.
Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019