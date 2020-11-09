Esther Boward 1928 - 2020
Middletown, IL—Middletown- Esther Boward ,91, passed away at 9:01 p.m. on Saturday November 7, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Esther was born on November 25, 1928 in New Holland, IL; daughter of Offie A. and Esther (Hanslow) Rankin. She married Harry G. Boward on October 15, 1950 in Middletown, IL. He preceded her in death on February 20, 2009.
Esther is survived by her children: Cheryl McGill of Springfield, IL and Kevin (Lee Ann) Boward of Middletown, IL; sister-in-law: Faye Gresham; one brother: Richard (Janell) Rankin; five grandchildren: Deana Jones, Jen Long, Amy (Scott) Weidhuner, Zach (Sarah) Laubenstein, and Hannah Boward; eight great grandchildren: Tabatha, Michael (Emily), Kristy, Isabella, Nolan, Kaiden, Sadie, and Carter and extended family Beth, Kathy and Peg.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one son: Harry Dean Boward, and her siblings: Margaret, Office "Jim", Kenneth, Harold, Frances, John, Elmer, Robert "Bob", Patty, and one son-in-law: Greenville "Greenie" McGill.
Esther was a lifetime member and Sunday School teacher at Middletown United Methodist Church. She was also very active in the community with organizations such as Middletown Legion Auxiliary for over 70 years, the Elkhart United Methodist Women, Logan County Relay For Life
for 23 years, and she was a Logan County Election Judge for Corwin Township for over 50 years.
Esther 's favorite hobbies included her flower gardens, watching the birds at her feeders, and spending time with her family and dear friends. She never knew a stranger. She was very active in her community. She didn't know how to say 'no' to anyone and was a friend to many. It is an understatement to say she will be missed by ALL.
Visitation for Esther will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Wednesday November 11, 2020 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL where face masks and social distancing will be enacted. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Irish Grove Cemetery in Middletown, IL with Ryan Edgecombe officiating. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Esther's name to the family for a memorial purchase in Esther's memory at a later date.