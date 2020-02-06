|
|
Esther Lucille "Suzy" Eckert 1920 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Esther Lucille "Suzy" Eckert, 99, of Lincoln, passed away at 6:23 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lincoln. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Jeffrey G. Laible will officiate. Burial will follow at Elkhart Cemetery in Elkhart.
Lucille was born June 26, 1920, in Nilwood, Ill., the daughter of Alva and Margaret Broehl Donaldson, but was raised in Elkhart. She was united in marriage with Charles "Chuck" J. Eckert on July 6, 1940, in Elkhart at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on October 20, 2011, after 72 years of marriage.
She is survived by her children: Jon (Carol) Eckert of Marion, Ill., David (Beth) Eckert of Antioch, Ill., Sherry (Dave) Carder of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Diane Sheley of Lincoln; grandchildren: Brent Eckert of Marion, Ill., Michael (Amy) Eckert of Marion, Ill., Tracy (Jason) Brandt of Lombard, Ill., Chris (Erin) Eckert of Waukegan, Ill., Amy (Jim) Rossini of Lake Villa, Ill., Leigh (Rob) Mozina of Antioch, Ill., Hal (Tammy) Carder of Radcliff, Kent., and Shanda (Bryan) O'Donnell of Scottsdale, Ariz., 17 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Lucille was preceded in death by one sister, Norma Donaldson Heins; one grandson, Nashua Sheley; and son-in-law Howard Sheley.
Lucille was a devoted wife and mother until her passing. She loved cooking and photography, and especially spending time with her grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor's choice.
Final arrangements are entrusted with Peasley Funeral Home of Lincoln.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020