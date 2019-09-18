|
Ethel M. Oltmanns 1952 - 2019
Hartsburg, IL—Ethel M. Oltmanns, 66, of Hartsburg, passed away August 27, 2019. Cremation rites were accorded by Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home. A celebration of life for family and friends will be held September 21, from 1-3 PM at the Hartsburg Hall.
Ethel was born September 25, 1952 in Mt. Pulaski, IL., the daughter of Webster Allen and Mary Allen. She was raised by Betty Leslie. She married Kurt Oltmanns on September 27, 1980. He preceded her in death on April 11, 2015. Ethel was employed at Wal-Mart for several years. She loved to knit and crochet, enjoyed flowers and gardening, was an avid Chicago Bears fan, and collected angels. She formerly attended Prairieland Christian Church.
Survivors include: daughter Wendy Zurkammer; grandchildren: Tarel Stancle, Rashad Stancle, and Corina Zurkammer; her beloved canine companion Jax; siblings: Doc (Linda ) Allen, Maritta (Jeff) Robinson, Louise Goldsmith, Dorothy (David) Crawford, and Jerry Leslie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings: Cecil Allen, Dan Allen, Billy Allen, Donald Allen, Floyd Allen, Lester Allen, and Mary Jo Allen.
Memorial donations may be made to the family.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019