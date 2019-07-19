Home

Kerrigan-Peasley Funeral Home
401 Delavan Street
Lincoln, IL 62656
(217) 732-8141
Eugene E. "Gene" Norris

Eugene E. "Gene" Norris Obituary
Eugene "Gene" E. Norris 2019
Chestnut, IL—Chestnut – Eugene "Gene" E. Norris, 75, of Chestnut, passed away at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Funeral Services for Gene will be held on Monday, July 21, 2019, at Peasley Funeral Home in Lincoln at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Edward Ohm will officiate. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Monday prior to the funeral.
Eugene Edward Norris was born September 26, 1943, in Chicago, the son of Joseph and Dorothy Jacobs Norris. He married Charlesa Jean "Jeannie" Serven on Dec. 3, 1964. She survives.
Gene is also survived by one daughter, Tina Cole, of Lincoln; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sons: Joseph Eugene Norris and Eugene Edward Norris; and one brother: Jerry Norris.
Gene was a member of Holy Family Church in Lincoln and the Carpenters Union 63 of Bloomington from 1975 until his death. He spent his life doing all types of carpentry, including building furniture. He had served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Memorial donations may be made to Chestnut Fire Department (Ambulance), Mt. Pulaski Ambulance, or Lincoln Rural Fire Department.
Final arrangements are entrusted with Peasley Funeral Home of Lincoln.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from July 19 to July 22, 2019
