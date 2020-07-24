Evelyn Eileen Cunningham 1919 - 2020
Bloomington, IL—Evelyn Eileen Cunningham, 100, formerly of Atlanta and Waynesville, passed away at 10:20 PM on Tuesday July 21, 2020 at her home in Bloomington.
Her funeral will be on Monday July 27, 2020 at 2 PM at Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington. Reverend Heather Godsey will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. Interment will be in Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington.
Due to COVID-19 conditions, the family asks that all attendees wear masks and observe social distancing.
Evelyn was born August 23, 1919 in Atlanta, IL to Nelson and Cecil Houghtling Leach. After her mother passed away when Evelyn was three years old, she and her siblings were raised by their maternal grandparents, Horace and and Georgia Ann Houghtling.
She married Charles Cunningham on May 5, 1942 in Mexico, Missouri. He preceded her in death in 1984. She was also preceded in death by twin grandsons John Aaron and Charles Richard Weiss; and by her five siblings: Donald Leach, Josephine Hodge, Olive Marie Benedict, Harold Leach and Mable Leach.
Evelyn is survived by her daughter Janet (Jack) Cunningham Keefe of Bloomington, two step-grandchildren Andrew (Karen) Keefe and James (Laura) Keefe and three step great-grandchildren.
She worked at Clinton IGA and John Warner Bank, also in Clinton, prior to retirement. At age 75, Evelyn was the assistant manager of the Hardee's restaurant on Oakland Avenue in Bloomington. She often said she went back to work because she felt bored at home.
Evelyn was a member of Centennial Christian Church in Bloomington. She was a loving, motivated and very giving person. She loved to sew, cook, bake and do word and jigsaw puzzles in her later years. She gave her time and talents to Safe Harbor shelter in Bloomington and the Danville VA hospital for over 25 years with no desire for recognition.
The family thanks Advocate BroMenn Hospice for their care and assistance during Evelyn's last year of life.
Memorial contributions may be made to Centennial Christian Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckmemomorial.com