Evelyn Fitzpatrick 1927 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Evelyn Fitzpatrick, 93, of Lincoln, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at her home.
A private burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. There will be a funeral mass at a later date.
Evelyn Francis Ryan was born on March 29, 1927, in Lincoln, the daughter of Louis and Marie (Hegele) Ryan. She was united in marriage to Gregory Edward Fitzpatrick on June 27, 1946. He preceded her in death on February 3, 2018.
Surviving Evelyn are her children: Louie (Sue) Fitzpatrick, Deb Curry, and Peggy (Greg) Morrow; daughter-in-law: Peggy Fitzpatrick; sons-in-law: Philip Ripa and Galen Marten; one sister: La Donna Mahler; 20 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years; infant sons: William Paul and James Gregory; son: Joseph Edward Fitzpatrick; daughters: Mary Beth Ripa and Joan Marie Marten; grandson: Brock Ryan Endres; two sisters: Lucille Young and Mary McDowell; and one brother: Robert Ryan.
Evelyn was better known to her friends and family as Benny or Aunt Benny. She was a dedicated member of Holy Family Catholic Church and supporter of Carroll Catholic School – with three generations of her family attending the school. She was a homemaker, and babysat countless kids throughout the years, ranging from nieces and nephews to grandkids to the neighborhood kids of Angel Valley. She gave exceptional care to her husband for eight years prior to his passing.
Evelyn's family would like to thank Fr. Laible and Sr. Mary Lou for their visits and conversations over the years. We would also like to thank Dr. Melissa Cox and Memorial Home Hospice for the loving care shown to Evelyn and her family.
Memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or Knights of Columbus #1250.
Final arrangements are entrusted with Peasley Funeral Home of Lincoln.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from May 4 to May 6, 2020