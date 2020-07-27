1/1
Evelyn L. Neal
{ "" }
Evelyn L. Neal 1923 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Evelyn L. Neal, 97, of Lincoln passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Vonderlieth Living Center in Mt. Pulaski, IL.
Evelyn was born on February 12, 1923 in Strasburg, IL the daughter of Carl William and Mary Louise (Cress) Fullriede. She married Ivy "Derrell" Neal on April 3, 1943 in Neoshia, MO. He preceded her in death on September 3, 1995.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Donald Wayne (Joan) Neal and Peggy Jean Neal; her sister, Mildred Cotton; her grandchildren, Michelle (Rob) Bridges, Eugene Neal, Desirée (Janet) Webber, and Tiffany Melcher; her great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Dakota, and Tyler; her step great-grandchildren, Adam Bridges, Emma Bridges, and Ryan Rodgers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her sisters, Margaret, Gertrude, and Dorothey.
Evelyn was a lifelong farm wife; she enjoyed gardening, flowers, and animals, especially her little dog Peaches.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date in Mt. Pulaski Cemetery in Mt. Pulaski, IL. Memorial donations may be made in Evelyn's name to Zion Lutheran Church in Lincoln, IL. Services have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln.

Published in The Lincoln Courier from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
