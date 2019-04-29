|
|
Florence L. Keith 1926 - 2019
Mason City, IL—Florence L. Keith, 92, of Mason City passed away on April 26, 2019 at 9:06 pm at St. John's Hospital in Springfield. She was born on December 12, 1926 the daughter of Rudolph and Edith (Miller) Beccue. She married Harold Keith on April 12, 1953. He preceded her in death on April 6, 2013.
Florence is survived by 4 daughters; Karen (Ken) Marcum of Greenview, Connie (Randy) Friedrich of Manito, Bobbi (Bruce) Davis of Greenview, and Carol Keith of Springfield. Also surviving are six grandchildren; Jason, Emily, Cole, Katie, Trent, and Kelsey, three step grandchildren; Kara, Jason and Amy, four great grandchildren; Walker, Briggs, Haleigh, and Kolton who was born April 26, nine step great grandchildren; Tanner, Lucas, Wyatt, Mariah, Lacie, Jacob, Johnathan, Sawyer and Emily, one sister; Harriett Abeln, one brother; Paul (Marian) Beccue, sister in law; Betty (Willard) Emmons, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a daughter, Frances, who passed on August 18, 2015, two brothers and two sisters.
Florence was a member of the Mason City Christ Lutheran Church. She was a homemaker and had lived at the Mason City Area Nursing Home for over 8 years. You could find her in the activity room busy playing BINGO or ringing the bells, two of her favorites. She rarely missed a party, the Diner's Club or a stop at the Dairy Queen for a strawberry milk shake. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and loved donning her red and purple.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the Mason City Christ Lutheran Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. also at the church. Burial will follow at the Mason City Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Activity Fund at the Mason City Area Nursing Home.
Hurley Funeral Home in Mason City is in charge of arrangements. Please visit Florence's online obituary at hurleyfh.com to leave condolences and share memories.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019