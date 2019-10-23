Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Freddonna Wise
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freddonna Gail Wise

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Freddonna Gail Wise Obituary
Freddonna Gail Wise 1935 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Freddonna Gail Wise, 84, of Lincoln, passed away October 16, 2019 at her home.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home. Burial will take place at 1 PM Friday, October 25, 2019 at Elkhart Cemetery.
Gail was born September 7, 1935 in Lincoln, the daughter of James Wise and Ruth Marie (Steller) Wise. She was a school teacher in Mt. Pulaski as well as Middletown. She loved animals, raised Welsh and Bedlington Terriers, and was a supporter of the Humane Society of Logan County.
Surviving are her nephew James (Jenny) Wise and her great nephew William Wise. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother James Wise.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to the Humane Society of Logan County.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Freddonna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.