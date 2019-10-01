|
Gary A. Apel 1947 - 2019
Bourbonnais, IL—Gary A. Apel, age 72, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee.
He was born May 31, 1947 in Lincoln, the son of Harold & Rosemary LaForge Apel. He married Mary Dattilo on March 26, 1988 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Kankakee.
Gary was a retired agronomist from National Starch Company in Indianapolis, IN. He was also co-owner of Apel-Blake Homes. Gary earned his BS from Illinois State University and his MS from University of Illinois. He was a member of the National Herford Association, the National Chianina Association, and the Kankakee Builders Association. Gary enjoyed showing cattle and was interested in anything relating to farming and agriculture.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Apel of Bourbonnais; two step-sons, Eric Blake of Bradley and Chad Blake of Bourbonnais; two grandchildren, Meghan Blake and Elliott Blake; one sister and brother-in-law, Gail & David Sasse of Beason; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Gene & Kathy Apel of Springfield and Garret & Jill Apel of Beason; and several nieces.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Visitation will also be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. funeral service on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Kankakee. Rev. Karl Koeppen will officiate the service. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or St. Paul's Lutheran School.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019