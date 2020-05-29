Gary Anthony Knight 1941 - 2020
Springfield, IL—On Sunday, May 24, after a life of faithful endurance as a disciple of Jesus, Gary Anthony Knight passed from the loving care of his family to the arms of his Savior. He left behind his treasured wife of 45 years, Marcia (Petersen) Knight of Springfield, two sons, Christopher (Will) of Chicago, and Joshua (Desire) of Salt Lake City, two daughters, Kimberly (Mike Humphrey) of Milwaukee and Kimberlee of Carbondale and two great nephews, whom he raised and loved as sons, John Blocks of Oklahoma and Lee Blocks of Houston. He took joy in being grandfather to six: Seth and Chloee Knight, Taylor and Gillian Humphrey, and Winston and Haddon Knight.
Gary grew up in the oil fields of Brownstown, IL with his parents, Herman and Ruth (Bullard) Knight, with his best friend and late brother, Vic Knight (Sue) and sister, Linda Thomas (Ronald). He attended a one-room schoolhouse where he received a spanking from his teacher on the first day. The stories he told of his childhood were reminiscent of Tom Sawyer. At 17, he and his brother joined the Army. He served in Germany from 1961 - 1963 and saw the Berlin Wall built.
After graduating from Lincoln Christian College, Gary ministered in two parishes before choosing to serve the State of Illinois as a State Police Officer (1969 – 1993). He worked as a trooper, as Executive Security for Governor Dan Walker, and then, while earning a masters at Illinois State University, joined the Division of Forensic Services as Crime Scene Investigator. He solved many famous murders and criminal cases before retiring as Assistant Bureau Chief of Crime Scene; however, the greatest accomplishment in his career was baptizing several of his fellow troopers into Christ.
Gary's life was ultimately marked by laughter, love, and faith. A consummate jokester, he brought levity to almost any situation. The few things he did take seriously were friends, family, and faith. Their hearts will always be filled with joyful memories of a father, friend and husband who loved them so.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Flourishing Grace Church in Bountiful, UT or The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Disease.
A private graveside service will be held at Paradise Cemetery in Salem, with Pastor Joshua Knight officiating. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.