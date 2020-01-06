|
|
Gary Bobell 1930 - 2020
Mt. Pulaski, IL—Gary Bobell, 89, of Mt. Pulaski passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Timbercreek Village in Lincoln, IL.
Gary was born on January 31, 1930 in Mt. Pulaski, IL the son of Russell and Treva (Walker) Bobell. He married Norma Judith Bree on May 6, 1951 in Lincoln, IL. She preceded him in death on March 30, 2014.
Gary is survived by his children, Kathy McDougald of Bloomington, IL, Beth (Dale) Tanke of Sherman, IL, and Susan (Michael) Selenik of Mt. Pulaski, IL; his grandchildren, Landon (Jessie) McDougald, Damon (Abby) Tanke, Brian (Arielle) Tanke, Mirren McDougald, David Tanke, and Bree (Tyler) Knight; his great-grandchildren, Lakkiah, Kenna, and Ander; as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his brother, John; and his sister, Wanda.
Gary was a lifelong farmer in Logan County. He was a member of Broadwell Christian Church. He was an avid reader and enjoyed tractor pulls.
Services for Gary will be held at 10:00am on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Mt. Pulaski, IL. Visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00pm on Thursday, January 9, 2020 also at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services at Steenbergen Cemetery in Mt. Pulaski, IL. Memorial donations may be made in Gary's name to Mt. Pulaski EMT or The Mt. Pulaski Library.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020