Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Eeten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Lee Eeten

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gary Lee Eeten Obituary
Gary Lee Eeten 1952 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Gary Lee Eeten, 67, of Lincoln, formerly of Hartsburg, passed away June 8, 2019 at The Christian Village.
Visitation will be from 10-11 AM Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Hartsburg with funeral services following at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Hartsburg Union Cemetery. Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Gary was born May 19, 1952 in Lincoln, IL., the son of Elmer and Anna (Lolling) Eeten. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Hartsburg, mowed the Hartsburg cemetery for 24 years, and grew up in Hartsburg. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Illini fan. He enjoyed music and was formerly an organist at his church.
Surviving are his siblings: Lori (Craig) Lessen of Emden, Larry Eeten of Peoria, and Dale (Erin) Eeten of Hartsburg; niece Alissa (Eli) Klokkenga; nephews: Daniel (Brianna) Eeten, Gabe Eeten, Brenton (Jessica) Eeten, Brock (Jen) Lessen, and Nolan Lessen; several great nieces and nephews; also survived by cousins, friends, and extended family at Lincoln Terrace Group Home.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial donations may be made to Community Living Options dba Lincoln Terrace.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from June 10 to June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.