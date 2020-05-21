The Lincoln Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
127 South Logan Street
Lincoln, IL 62656
(217) 732-4155
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Park
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Lee Park


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Lee Park Obituary
Gary Lee Park 1942 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Gary Lee Park, 78, of Lincoln passed away at 12:15 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Heritage Healthcare in Normal, IL.
He was born May 20, 1942 , in Dillon, IL, to Lowell and Beulah (Berchtold) Park. He married Diane Koch on April 8, 1961. They had two sons, Scott and Robert Park. He later married Joann Joseph on September 16, 1992. She preceded him in death.
Gary is survived by his son, Robert (Leanne) of Normal, 2 grandchildren, JerritPark-Whiteand Abigail Park, and 2 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Richard; and son, Scott.
Gary was the town barber for 12 years in San Jose. He later worked as a pharmacy technician for the State of Illinois until his retirement in 2002. In his younger years, Gary enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and fishing. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and PGA golf fan.
A private burial service will take place in Green Hill Cemetery, San Jose, IL. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.Memorial donations may be made in Gary's name to the or a . Arrangements have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln, IL.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from May 21 to May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
Download Now