Gary Lee Park 1942 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Gary Lee Park, 78, of Lincoln passed away at 12:15 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Heritage Healthcare in Normal, IL.
He was born May 20, 1942 , in Dillon, IL, to Lowell and Beulah (Berchtold) Park. He married Diane Koch on April 8, 1961. They had two sons, Scott and Robert Park. He later married Joann Joseph on September 16, 1992. She preceded him in death.
Gary is survived by his son, Robert (Leanne) of Normal, 2 grandchildren, JerritPark-Whiteand Abigail Park, and 2 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Richard; and son, Scott.
Gary was the town barber for 12 years in San Jose. He later worked as a pharmacy technician for the State of Illinois until his retirement in 2002. In his younger years, Gary enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and fishing. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and PGA golf fan.
A private burial service will take place in Green Hill Cemetery, San Jose, IL. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.Memorial donations may be made in Gary's name to the or a . Arrangements have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln, IL.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from May 21 to May 23, 2020