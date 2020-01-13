|
|
Gertrude Leesman 1917 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Lincoln- Gertrude Leesman ,102, passed away at 8:20 p.m. on Saturday January 11, 2020 at St. Clara's Manor in Lincoln, IL.
Gertrude was born on July 12, 1917 in Altamont, IL; daughter of Theodore and Mildred (Harnish) Wolf. She married Raymond Leesman on November 26, 1944 in Mt. Pulaski, IL. He preceded her in death on October 25, 2009.
Surviving Gertrude are her daughters: Marianne (Mark) Herriott of Champaign, IL, Joan (Dan) Decker of Dubuque, IA, and Gail (Jim) McShane of Lincoln, IL; seven grandchildren: Allison (Lee) Fritz, John Herriott, Joel (Kristy) Decker, Sarah (Ryan) Hess, Jordan Decker, Sam (Kristen) McShane, and Hannah (Luke) Gansner; seven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her five year old son: Roger, four siblings: Ella (Raymond) Williams, Esther (Everett) Maxheimer, Dorothy (Richard) Laatsch, and Raymond (Joan) Wolf, and one nephew: Jerry Maxheimer.
Gertrude was a homemaker. She was a lifelong member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Lincoln, IL where her and her husband set up for communion for years. Gertrude and her husband volunteered with many programs in the area including Meals on Wheels. She was a Brownie and Girl Scouts Leader.
Services for Gertrude will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday January 18, 2020 at St. John's United Church of Christ in Lincoln, IL with Rev. Dan Dexter officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service also at the church. Burial at New Union Cemetery will follow the service. Memorials may be made in Gertrude's name to St. John's United Church of Christ or . Services are entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020