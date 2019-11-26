|
Gitana S. Bennett 1924 - 2019
Atlanta, IL—Gitana S. Bennett, age 95, passed away at her home in Atlanta on Monday, November 25, 2019.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Atlanta Christian Church. Pastor Paul Weber will officiate.
Burial will follow at the Atlanta Cemetery.
Gitana was the first daughter and third child born to Ralph E. and Cora Mae Lower Miller on February 13, 1924, in Lawndale.
Gitana was the owner and operator of Gitana's Beauty Salon in her home, until she retired in 1997. She was active in her community having served as PTA President, a member of the Atlanta American Legion Auxiliary, a past Worthy Matron of Eastern Star, a member of Esther Chapter #3 of the Order of the Eastern Star in Carson City, Nev., and an election judge, as well as owning a catering business. She was a member of the Atlanta Christian Church and loved singing in the church choir and ladies' church trio.
Gitana is survived by her sisters: Marilyn Fox, Melba Scher, Jacqueline Bilmes, and Caroline Dane; and one brother, Russell Miller. Also surviving are her children: daughters Carla Phillips, and Cynthia (Neil) Clark; and son, Jay (Marla) Bennett; daughter-in-law Mary Sexton-Roberts; as well as 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great-grandchildren. She was affectionately known by all as "Grandma Tana."
Gitana was preceded in death by her parents; son Robert Lynn Sexton; daughter Gitana Kay Howard; granddaughter Rhonda Lee Rawlins; and brothers Eugene, Gerald, and Leon Miller.
She will be greatly missed by her family.
Memorials may be made to Atlanta Rescue Squad.
Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019