|
|
Gladys Moore 1924 - 2020
Mt. Pulaski, IL—Mt. Pulaski- Gladys Moore, 95, passed into Jesus' arms at 6:14 p.m. on March 14, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL.
Gladys was born on July 25, 1924 in Illiopolis, IL; daughter of Samuel and Alta (Weddle) Scott. She married Harold "Pick" Moore on December 24, 1946 in Springfield, IL. He preceded her in death on April 5, 1997.
Surviving Gladys are her sons: Terry (Nancy) Moore of Elkhart, IL, Scott (Tami) Moore of Hartford, WI, and Thomas (Theresa) Moore of Elkhart, IL; daughter-in-law: Leslie Moore of Latham, IL; fourteen grandchildren: Penny, Melissa, Christa, Alan, Sam, Mandy, Kimberly, Tyler, Tara, Travis, David, Sarah, Zachary, Meghan, and sixteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, one son: Alan Moore, one granddaughter, one brother, one sister, and her in laws.
Gladys was a member of Mt. Pulaski Christian Church and the Lake Fork Community Center. She retired from Lincoln Developmental Center, enjoyed spending time with family and friends, was a great cook, and enjoyed listening to country music.
Services for Gladys will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Mt. Pulaski Christian Church with Scott Moore officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Mt. Pulaski, IL. Memorials may be made in Gladys' name to Mt. Pulaski Christian Church. Burial at Mt. Pulaski Cemetery will follow the service.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2020