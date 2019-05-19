Glenn "Kyle" Wittler 1945 - 2019

LINCOLN, IL—Glenn K. "Kyle" Wittler, 74, of Lincoln passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Care in Springfield, IL.

Kyle was born on April 4, 1945 in Quincy, IL the son of Virgil and Opal (Kitsmiller) Wittler. He married Penny Haase on June 17, 1995 in West Jersey, IL. She survives him in Lincoln.

Kyle is also survived by his children, Kara (Brian) Gehrt, Kraig (Jennifer) Wittler, Catherine Wittler, Caleb Wittler, and his step-daughter, Samantha (Matt) Mutty; his brother, Byron (Donna) Wittler; and two grandchildren, and three step-grandchildren.

Kyle was preceded in death by his parents.

Kyle started his career as an agriculture teacher at Unity High School in Tolono, IL for five years. After which he became a professor of agriculture at Parkland College in Champaign, IL, and remained in that career until his retirement. During seven years of his tenure at Parkland, he served as the Department Chair in Business and Agri-Industries.

Kyle was extremely active in leadership roles in various agricultural education organizations; including FFA, IAVAT, FFA Alumni, IVA, and AVA.

Kyle enjoyed several hobbies including traveling with his family, bowling, working on projects, gardening, yard work, land-laboratory work, and above all else spending time with his family.

A private family service will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the family, in the care of Penny Haase-Wittler; which will later be applied to a scholarship fund that will be made in Kyle's name. Services have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln. Published in The Lincoln Courier from May 19 to May 21, 2019