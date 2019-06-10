Home

Gloria Brewer Obituary
Gloria Brewer 1940 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Gloria Brewer ,78, passed away at 7:57 a.m. on June 8, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Gloria was born on August 8, 1940; daughter of Albert and Wilma (Jesse) Beckman. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, and one grandchild.
Surviving Gloria are her children: Joe (Laura) Brewer of Lincoln, IL, Doug (Shawn) Brewer of Clinton, IL, and Steve (Sonya) Brewer of Washington; three sisters; two brothers; thirteen grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren.
Gloria retired from Lincoln Developmental Center. After retirement, she cooked part time at Lincoln Community High School for several years. She was a member of the and the Red Hats. She enjoyed quilting, cooking and fishing, but above all she enjoyed spending time with her family. Gloria was also a member of the First Baptist Church in Lincoln, IL.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday June 16, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at the Lincoln Elks Lodge # 914. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Gloria's name to the .
Published in The Lincoln Courier from June 10 to June 12, 2019
