|
|
Gloria C. Jones 1925 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Gloria C. Jones, 94, of Lincoln, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Generations at Lincoln.
Graveside Services for Mrs. Jones will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the New Union Cemetery in Lincoln.
Gloria Cecelia Powers was born on February 24, 1925, in Chicago, the daughter of Thomas John and Lillian Powers.
She was united in marriage to Seymour John Jones on December 11, 1943. He preceded her in death on March 26, 2009.
Surviving Mrs. Jones are her three sons: Tom Jones, Donny Jones, and Rick (Shannon) Jones; five grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and one son, United States Marine Corps. Corporal David Lee Jones, KIA November 8, 1967.
Gloria was a member of the First Baptist Church in Lincoln.
She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Veteran of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, and Lincoln Moose.
Gloria had been employed at Spurgeons in Lincoln.
Memorials may be made to the .
Peasley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020