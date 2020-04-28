The Lincoln Courier Obituaries
|
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
127 South Logan Street
Lincoln, IL 62656
(217) 732-4155
Gloria Lenardt


1941 - 2020
Gloria Lenardt Obituary
Gloria Lenardt 1941 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Gloria Lenardt, 78, of Lincoln passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at St. Clara's Manor in Lincoln, IL.
Gloria was born on December 17, 1941 in Mason City, IL, the daughter of John and Alura (McCoy) Duel. Gloria graduated from Mason City High school in 1960. She married Fred Lenardt on January 10, 1965 in Lincoln, IL. He survives her in Lincoln.
Gloria is also survived by her children, Jodi Beavis, Mike Lenardt, Toni Atchinson, and Eric (Kathy) Lenardt; her siblings, Ron Duel, Norma Price, Judy Marsh, and Diana (Bob) Hill; her eleven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Jim Duel and Richard Duel; and her sisters, Linda Ayers, Christine Seaman, and Gwen Riddell.
Gloria worked for Sangamon Card Company in Taylorville for 25 years. she loved NASCAR, The Chicago Cubs, playing cards with her sisters, and her dog, Luke.
Services for Gloria will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Gloria's name to The Humane Society of Logan County. Services have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln, IL.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2020
