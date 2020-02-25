Home

Gloria S. Tungate 1950 - 2020
Emden, IL—Gloria Susan Tungate, 69, of Emden, passed away February 20, 2020 at Hopedale Hospital.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Gloria was born November 9, 1950 in Springfield, IL., the daughter of Edward and Rachel (Yates) Karrick. She married Rue Tungate on January 11, 1969. Gloria was employed at the Dixie Truck Stop for several years. She enjoyed cooking in her Insta Pot and Logan County Yardsales. She was an avid animal lover, especially cats.
Surviving are her husband Rue Tungate; son Gregory L. "Boog" Tungate (Debbie); 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; and brother Dennis Karrick.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son Rue Tungate Jr., and 2 brothers.
Memorial donations may be made to the organization of the donor's choice.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020
