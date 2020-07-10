Gwendolyn R. Tibbs 1936 - 2020

New Holland, IL—Gwendolyn R. Tibbs, 83, of New Holland, passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Graveside Services will be held on Monday, July 12, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at Richmond Grove Cemetery in New Holland. Pastor Ryan Edgecombe will officiate.

Gwendolyn R. Tibbs was born Nov. 29, 1936, in Lincoln, the daughter of C. Gwin and M. Erlene Brooks Tibbs. She married Dean A. Tibbs on June 28, 1968, in New Holland. He preceded her in death on Oct. 7, 2002.

Gwendolyn is survived by one son: J. Robert (Diane) Rankin; five step-children: Terry (Katheryne) Tibbs, Mike (Rhonda) Tibbs, Betty (Jerry) Hayes, Steven (Vaughn) Tibbs, and Mary (Schinova) Cory; three grandchildren: Heidi (Robert) Mueller, Jennifer (Greg) White, and James Robert "Bobby" Rankin; several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one great-grandson: Dean Jenvey; one brother: Gary L. (Anita) Tibbs; and one sister: Janet (Zane) Shelton.

She was preceded in death by two brothers: Donald E. Tibbs and Kenneth L. Tibbs.

Gwendolyn graduated from New Holland High School in 1954. She worked as executive secretary for Lincoln Development Center for 30 years. She was a member of the Broadwell Christian Church and volunteered at the Postville Courthouse, Abraham Lincoln Railsplitting Association and The Christian Village. She loved to attend dirt track races, or any other event with her family. She never met a stranger.

Memorials may be made to the Broadwell Christian Church.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Peasley Funeral Home of Lincoln.



