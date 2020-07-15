Harold Dean "Butch" Baldin 1939 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Harold Dean "Butch" Baldin, 81, of Lincoln, passed away July 12, 2020 at Mclean County Nursing Home.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home. There will be no services at this time. Burial will be at a later date in Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Butch was born June 10, 1939 in Lincoln, IL., the son of Rudolph "Rudy" and Maurine (Garber) Baldin. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was employed at Cutler Hammer, Lincoln Office Supply, and COys Automotive. He loved his corvette, working on his corvette, and was a member of the Railsplitter Corvette Club. He also supported the Wounded Warrior Project
.
Surviving is his son Brett (Denice) Baldin and his brother Joe Baldin.
Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
.