Harold Lloyd Griffin "Hal" 1931 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Harold Lloyd Griffin "Hal", 88, of Lincoln, passed away suddenly on May 4, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions private family services will be held. Burial will be in Green Valley Cemetery.
Harold was born November 2, 1931 in Green Valley, IL., the son of Lloyd and Gertrude (Willis) Griffin. He married Phyllis Leeds on June 5, 1955. Hal proudly served his country in the united States Army. He had a strong faith in God and loved the Lord. He was a member of Lincoln Christian Church. He was formerly employed at Graue Chevrolet and at Sam's Club. He enjoyed tinkering on old farm equipment and go carts. He was known as the Corvair man. Hal was a master mechanic. He enjoyed camping, the outdoors and nature, and people. He even grew to love his two cats Marc Antony and Cleopatra. He was a kind hearted people person who never met a stranger. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Surviving are his wife Phyllis Griffin, daughter Janine (Michael) Furman, grandchildren: Christopher (Callie), Westley (Brooklyn), Robert (Kaitlyn), Jesse (Hannah), Kyle (Chelsea), Corissa (Christopher), and Kelsea (John); great grandchildren: Macy, Nigel, Cooper, Kade, Emmalyn, Jayse, Sydney, and Jordyn; siblings: Roger Griffin, Norma (Charles) Mariuzza, Karen Gouveia, and Cheryl ( Tom) Willeman; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Geoffrey Griffin, and siblings Merle, Howard, Hazel, and Harriet.
Memorial donations may be made to the Timothy Scholarship at Lincoln Christian University.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from May 8 to May 11, 2020