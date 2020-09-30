Harold Schriber 1953 - 2020

Lincoln, IL—Harold Schriber, 67, of Lincoln, passed away September 26, 2020 at home surrounded by family.

Cremation rites have been accorded by Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 11 AM until 1 PM with memorial service at 1PM at Holland Barry & Bennett. Burial will follow at Zion Cemetery, Lincoln.

Harold was born July 3, 1953 in Lincoln, IL., the son of Ronald and Nancy (Irving) Schriber. He married Rita Mileham and together they had three children: Jennifer, Sadie and Clint. Harold worked in construction and tree removal service. He worked for himself and had been employed with Bree Construction for a number of years. Harold was well known for his precise tree climbing/removal skills and his excellent concrete finishing. No job was too big or too hard and he was always available to help anybody with any project. When not hard at work, he enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, NHRA Drag Racing, the Chicago Bears, basketball and and boxing.

Survivors include his parents Ronald and Nancy Schriber, daughters Jennifer (Rad) Bishop and Sadie (Mark) Yoggerst; grandchildren: Melissa (TJ) Willock, Cyrenna Broyles, Madison Bishop, Collin Schriber, and Tanner Schriber; 3 great grandchildren; siblings: Ronald (Diane) Schriber, Sue Mote (Dick George) and Rodger (Marsha) Schriber; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends also survive.

He was preceded in death by his son, Clint Schriber.

Memorial donations may be made to Safe Haven Hospice or to Habitat for Humanity.



