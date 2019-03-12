|
Harry M. Klokkenga 1932 - 2019
Lincoln, IL— Harry M. Klokkenga, 86, of Lincoln, formerly of Emden, passed away at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Castle Manor in Lincoln.
Funeral services for Mr. Klokklenga will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Emden. Pastor John Schurter will officiate. Burial will follow at Hartsburg Union Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church and for one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Harry M. Klokkenga was born November 14, 1932, in Emden, the son of Harry J. and Gertie Eeten Klokkenga. He was united in marriage with Joanne Smith on November 19, 1953. She preceded him in death March 6, 2018.
Harry is survived by their two daughters: Debra (Loren) LaMar and Barb (Mark) Kirk; four grandchildren: Dawn LaMar, Loren LaMar, Jr., Lindsay Kelley, and Samantha (Aaron) Bell; and six great-grandchildren: William, Aaden, and Owen LaMar; and Ilaunna, Lilly, and Camden Bell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and four sisters: Ruth Klokkenga, Helen Zumwalt, Mayme Bruns, and Florence Lolling, and one granddaughter: Danielle Kirk.
Harry was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Emden. He farmed for 30 years.
Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church.
Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2019