Harry William "Bill" Haferkamp 1935 - 2020

Lincoln, IL—Harry William "Bill" Haferkamp, 85, of Lincoln, passed away November 30, 2020 at St. Clara's Manor.

Private family services will be held.

Bill was born August 28, 1935 in Lincoln, the son of Harry and Georgia (Davis) Haferkamp.

He farmed the family Scully lease for many years and then was employed at Stetson's China. Bill was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and also attended Holy Family Catholic Church. He was a devout follower of Jesus Christ and had a strong faith. Bill enjoyed John Wayne, Johnny Cash, and James Bond. He loved being with his family. He enjoyed visiting with people and never met a stranger. One of the highlights of his life was vacationing every winter to Jupiter Florida with his mother to visit his brother and family.

Survivors include his children: Patty (Brad) Clucas, and Tom Haferkamp; 4 grandchildren; several great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, cousins, and friends; brother Clayton (Carmen) Haferkamp and sister Sandy (Ron) Crane.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Donna Copeland, and infant son Michael.

Memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church. Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home is assisting the family.



