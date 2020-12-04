1/1
Harry William "Bill" Haferkamp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry William "Bill" Haferkamp 1935 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Harry William "Bill" Haferkamp, 85, of Lincoln, passed away November 30, 2020 at St. Clara's Manor.
Private family services will be held.
Bill was born August 28, 1935 in Lincoln, the son of Harry and Georgia (Davis) Haferkamp.
He farmed the family Scully lease for many years and then was employed at Stetson's China. Bill was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and also attended Holy Family Catholic Church. He was a devout follower of Jesus Christ and had a strong faith. Bill enjoyed John Wayne, Johnny Cash, and James Bond. He loved being with his family. He enjoyed visiting with people and never met a stranger. One of the highlights of his life was vacationing every winter to Jupiter Florida with his mother to visit his brother and family.
Survivors include his children: Patty (Brad) Clucas, and Tom Haferkamp; 4 grandchildren; several great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, cousins, and friends; brother Clayton (Carmen) Haferkamp and sister Sandy (Ron) Crane.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Donna Copeland, and infant son Michael.
Memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church. Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home is assisting the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holland, Barry & Bennett Funeral Home
620 Pulaski
Lincoln, IL 62656
(217) 732-2638
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holland, Barry & Bennett Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved